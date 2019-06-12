LUBBOCK, Texas – Kellianne Klass joined the KLBK weather team as the weekend meteorologist in May 2018.

Originally from Easton, Pennsylvania, Kellianne graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Science. While at Penn State, Kellianne was the weather anchor for WPSU-TV, CNET-TV, Up in the Air, and the largest student-run forecasting organization in the country, Penn State’s Campus Weather Service.

Prior to coming to KLBK, Kellianne spent two years interning at WNBC in New York City. She was also an on-air freelance meteorologist at WHTM in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania while still in college.

When Kellianne isn’t monitoring the weather you can find her cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions, watching football and hockey, and exploring everything West Texas has to offer! You can always find her on social media:

Twitter: @KellianneWX

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass.