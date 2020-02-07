Kind gesture caught on video: LPD officer helping homeless man

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was having lunch at the Whataburger off 19th Street and Avenue Q when she noticed an officer with the Lubbock Police Department helping out a homeless man.

According to LPD, the officer had noticed the man’s current sleeping bag had holes in it and was covered in ice. That’s when he decided to give him a new one.

The officer happens to be a part of LPD’s Homeless Outreach Team.

Sergeant Steven Bergen, with the HOT team, said the goal of the team is to find alternatives to jail, providing mental health and substance abuse services.

“They’re patrolling the streets just like any officer,” Sergeant Bergen said. “But their main goal is to address homeless issues whenever they see it.”