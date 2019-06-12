LUBBOCK, Texas – Leah Doherty grew up in Austin but left the longhorns behind when she fell in love with West Texas and moved to Lubbock to study journalism at Texas Tech University.

During her time at Tech she worked in the athletic department as a multimedia content creator, in-game host for both baseball and women’s basketball, and worked on the Fox Sports Southwest show, the Double T Insider. In the summer of 2018 she worked in Minor League Baseball covering the Texas Rangers Double A affiliate, the Frisco Roughriders.

Leah joined the KLBK news team as a multimedia journalist in December 2018.

When she isn’t at work, you can find this proud Red Raider cheering her team on at athletic events, watching Disney movies, or eating endless amounts of Chuy’s queso.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, you can reach Leah on her social media:

Email: ldoherty@klbk13.tv

Twitter: @leahgraced

Facebook: @leahdohertytv

Instagram: @leahgdoherty