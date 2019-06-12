LUBBOCK, Texas – Mari Salazar comes all the way from sunny Miami, FL and is excited to begin her journalism career in Lubbock!

Mari joined the KLBK news team as a bilingual multimedia journalist in September 2017.

She went to college in Gainesville, FL and is a proud University of Florida graduate (Go Gators!) with a bachelor degree in Telecommunication-News.

While she was at UF, she was a multimedia journalist, anchor, and Spanish cut-in anchor/producer for WUFT-TV. In the summer of 2016 she was a ‘Call Christina’ member for WPLG Local 10 News in Miami, FL.

When she isn’t looking for story ideas, she loves to watch youtube videos (more importantly, baby sloth videos), eat McDonald’s fries, or play with makeup.

If you want to share your story or just want to say hello, you can reach Mari on her social media:

Email:msalazar@klbk13.tv

Twitter:@marisalazarklbk

Facebook:@marisalazarTV