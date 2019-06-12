LUBBOCK, Texas – Chief Meteorologist Nick Kraynok is very happy to be here at KLBK. Nick came to Lubbock from KLST in San Angelo, where he was the Chief Meteorologist for 4 1/2 years. Nick spent a total of 6 years at KLST, doing a little bit of everything; from weekend weather, to morning/midday weather, to even shooting high school football games!

Nick is originally from the small town of Buckhannon, West Virginia. Even though he enjoys the quiet small town life, Nick is very happy to call Lubbock his new home. He especially likes all the different food selections!

Nick Kraynok graduated from Penn State University in May of 2008 and has been interested in the weather since he was about 3 years old! Thunderstorms used to scare him, so he would always watch the Weather Channel to make sure no bad storms were headed his way. That is when he decided to pursue a career in tv weather, so he could help others who were scared of storms. This is the only thing he ever wanted to do.

Nick is married to Amanda, who is a law student at Texas Tech. In his spare time, Nick likes to spend time with his wife, play guitar, watch sports, or just relax. Nick roots for his Penn State Nittany Lions, West Virginia Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. He is learning to get his Guns Up, except for when Tech plays his teams!

Follow along on Twitter: @Nick_Weather

Give me a ‘like’ on Facebook: Nick Kraynok Weather

Email me: nkraynok@klbk.com