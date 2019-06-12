LUBBOCK, Texas – Raché Ahdey was born in Littlefield and grew up in Earth, Texas. At heart, she’s a small town girl who loves to travel the world, enjoy cultural experiences, meet knew people and share meaningful conversations.

Raché is a die-hard Red Raider. In 2004, she graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations. In 2009, she graduated from The University of Houston with a Masters of Arts in Communications Studies.

Prior to joining the team, Raché’s 13-year career involved advertising, marketing, public and media relations, destination marketing and public affairs across numerous industries.

What she’s enjoyed most, are the global experiences she encountered with her family, during their nearly four years of living abroad in Muscat, The Sultanate of Oman.

In the summer of 2017, Raché and her family of five moved back to the U.S. and lived in Houston. Their hearts still go out to all who were so deeply impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Most recently, Raché and her family moved to Lubbock, Texas. She and her husband of 11 years enjoy being near family, taking their three amazing children to Tech football games and volunteering in the community. Second to her family, Raché enjoys serving in her church, writing children’s books and mentoring young children. She’s also very excited to finally go snow skiing again!

Raché feels incredibly blessed to be able to return home and report stories that matter to this community. She welcomes you to email her at racheahdey@klbk13.tv with your concerns and what matters most to you. You can also follow her on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and on her website.