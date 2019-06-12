LUBBOCK, TX – Ryan King joined Red Raider Nation in September of 2017 as a Sports Reporter.

He graduated with a Broadcast Journalism degree from Gaylord College at the University of Oklahoma in May 2016. While attending OU, Ryan was a news and sports reporter for OU Nightly and Sooner Sports Pad. He interned at News 9 Sports in Oklahoma City in Summer 2015.

Ryan has had a passion for sports since elementary school and excited to finally live out his dreams as a sports reporter. Growing up in Oklahoma he followed all Big 12 sports, including Texas Tech.

When he isn’t reporting on or shooting a sporting event, you can find Ryan binge-watching some TV show, binge-listening to all sorts of podcasts or watching his favorite teams (Thunder, Packers, Penguins, Cardinals).

He is excited to join the Lubbock community and explore all that West Texas has to offer.

If you have a story idea or would like to contact him, you can do so by:

Email: rking@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Ryan King

Twitter: @Ryan_King_Now