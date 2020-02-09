Tech student remains in ICU, family asking for donations

LUBBOCK, Texas — On January 25th, 22-year-old Jaime Valdez, was in a car accident near I27 and 82nd Street.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Valdez went off the interstate, and eventually collided with a pickup truck.

Valdez was taken to UMC with critical injuries.

Cesilia Nunez, Valdez’s sister, said weeks later he remains in the ICU and is on a ventilator to breathe.

Nunez said Valdez was a student at Texas Tech, he was planning on applying to nursing school this semester.

“I mean it was hard knowing the last time I saw him he was so excited to go back to school and finish the semester off,” Nunez said. “He didn’t even get to start his first day of classes just because the accident happened the weekend before.”

Valdez’s family has started a Go Fund Me to raise money for his medical expenses.

