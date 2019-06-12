Terri Furman

LUBBOCK, Texas – I grew up in Ballinger. I bled Red and Black then and continue to bleed Red and Black with the Red Raiders.

Terri has been with KLBK since 2005 and anchors the 6, and 10 News daily on KLBK. In 2013, Terri helped start Lubbock’s ONLY daily Lifestyle show, Trends & Friends, and served as the Executive Producer and Host for four years and turned over the reigns so she could focus more on News and her family.

Having never met a stranger, she received her B.A. in Communication from Angelo State University with a background includes Sales, Human Resources, Public Relations and Promotions. In 2005, the station found her doing Promotions, Marketing, Concerts and Events out at Buffalo Springs Lake in Lubbock and immediately asked her to anchor the KAMC 28 show Good Morning Lubbock.

About a year and a half later she moved to KLBK and become co-anchor for the evening newscasts. Terri says, “being able to tell our viewers about the news of the day is something I take pride in.”

Being involved in the community is where you will mostly find Terri on the weekends. West Texas MDA, MS Foundation, Lubbock Chapter of the American Heart Association, The Susan G. Koman Foundation, Special Olympics of Texas, Literacy Lubbock, the Lubbock Alzheimer’s Association, Meals on Wheels, and CASA of the South Plains. She served on the Board of Directors for CASA. Currently she serves on the Special Olympics Board of Directors and the Board for Literacy Lubbock. If you have ever met Terri, you know she is super passionate about Foster Parents. As a former Foster Parent herself, she can tell you that more caring, loving, and giving families are needed. Consider becoming a Foster parent!

Then with any leftover time I have…I enjoy movies, reading, football, hanging out with my kids, crafting things, and redecorating my house. Family time is very important to me. Terri is married to Wade and has three children, Madison, Brandon & Jaelyn, who was adopted locally. Lastly, a dog, Athena, and cat, Smudge.

If you have a story idea click here to email her.