Vows on Valentine’s: Couples tie the knot at the Lubbock County Courthouse

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Valentine’s Day, couples may spend the holiday celebrating with flowers or chocolate. However, for over a dozen Lubbock couples, they celebrated the day by tying the knot.

Judge Chaides-Hernandez, is the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 in Lubbock County, and said Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days for weddings.

Angel Garza and Ray Olivarez were one of the couples who got married on Friday.

Olivarez said they met twenty years ago working at Walmart, dated for four years and then got engaged in 2018.

“She takes care of me,” Olivarez said. “Through thick and thin she’s always there for me.”

Garza said she wanted their wedding day to be special, and having it on a day dedicated to love seemed like a perfect fit.

“He’s just really caring,” Garza said.