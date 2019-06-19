You can now stay connected with KAMC and KLBK News on Amazon’s Alexa!

Get updates on local news, weather, breaking stories, and more on your Amazon connected devices. Getting connected is easy.

Download the Amazon Alexa App

Download the free Alexa app from Amazon Appstore, Google Play, or Apple App Store.

Download

Go to the app store on your mobile device and search for “Alexa app” or use the links below:

Android Users: CLICK HERE

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Note: The Alexa app downloads automatically to Alexa-enabled Fire tablets. To learn more, go to Using Alexa on Your Fire Tablet.

Update

To check for updates, go to the app store on your mobile device and search for “Alexa app.” If an update is available, tap the Update button. If you don’t see the Update button, you’re on the latest version of the Alexa app.

To learn how to use the app, go to Amazon Alexa App Basics.

Once you have the Alexa App, just follow these steps:

– Open your Amazon Alexa App

– Tap on “Skills”

– Search for “KAMC” or “KLBK”

– Tap “Enable”

After you have finished, just ask, “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

————————————

Compatibility

The Alexa app is available on: