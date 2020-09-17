An update for DISH customers

DISH Subscribers: THEY’VE DONE IT AGAIN! Our station has been forced off your line-up, and important programming you pay for has disappeared.



Call 1-800-333-3474 NOW and DEMAND DISH return our TV station to your channel lineup.

Important facts and options you should consider:

1. What’s going on?

Our TV station and DISH have a contract that allows them to carry our programming to you. That contract has expired and DISH has removed our station from your schedule. We presented a proposal for fair value compensation, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, DISH has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. You’ve likely seen them do this before. It might interest you to know that DISH regularly holds their subscribers hostage in these situations, by far more than any other cable, satellite or telcom provider. They will tell you it’s for your benefit, but don’t believe it. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.

2. All your programming is lost?

All of it. All Gone.

3. What can I do?

We value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when DISH denies it to you. You have options: •

Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and demand our station be returned to your channel line-up. NO MORE INTERRUPTIONS!

Check out the attractive offers of other providers, namely DIRECTV, which is also a satellite provider. Call them at 1-844-231-1635, or check your local listings for the other providers in your community.