The 2023 Mazda CX-9 three-row SUV comes with a higher cost of entry, Mazda disclosed Tuesday. The base Sport trim has been retired, and the new base Touring costs nearly $1,000 more than last year’s Touring model.

This could be the last year of the premium family hauler that drives with more agility than its three-row SUV size would suggest. A new iteration of the CX-9, dubbed the CX-90, is expected to debut in 2023 and be powered by 6-cylinder and plug-in hybrid options.

The starting price for the CX-9 increases by $3,120 for 2023, but the Touring comes better equipped than the discontinued Sport. Starting at $40,025, including a $1,275 destination fee, the CX-9 Touring comes with standard all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque (93 octane fuel brings it up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft). It’s paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission that keeps the revs high and the driving punchy.

The Touring seats six passengers with second-row captain’s chairs, and standard features new for this year include black or beige leather upholstery, a power sunroof, LED fog lights, and a wireless smartphone charger. Other tech features include a 10.3-inch display with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wi-fi hotspot trial, heated front seats with power adjustments, keyless start, at least four USB ports, and a power liftgate.

Standard driver-assist technology includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

The 2023 CX-9 Touring Plus costs $42,775, which is an increase of $640 over the 2022 CX-9 Touring Plus. The Touring Plus offers a second-row bench seat to fit seven passengers total, or it can be swapped out for the Touring’s captain’s chairs. The front seats are cooled, and the wheels bump up to 20 inches.

The Carbon Edition returns with its unique gray metallic paint with black accents. The leather inside turns to red, and Mazda throws heaters on the steering wheel and the mid-row seats, which switch back to captain’s chairs only. It costs $850 more than last year’s model to $46,055.

The $46,915 Grand Touring takes the elements of the Touring Plus and adds power-folding side mirrors, a surround-view camera system, navigation, and satellite radio.

The top of the line Signature costs $49,775, but any metallic paint option will get it over $50,000. The Signature is Mazda’s luxury play to offer an alternative to more expensive top trims on the Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator, and Cadillac XT6. Quilted nappa leather covers the front and mid-row heated captain’s chairs, and it gets sleek aluminum trim and accent stitching.

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 goes on sale this fall.

