The 2023 Nissan Armada full-size SUV costs $52,495 for the base S, which represents a price increase of $1,650 over the 2022 Armada. The mandatory destination fee increases by $100 as well, to $1,795, according to the latest pricing sheet released this week by Nissan.

Not much changes for the big SUV except for the addition of Amazon Alexa on all but the base grade. Despite successive price increases, including a hike announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that brought the starting price to $52,095, the 2023 Nissan Armada remains the least expensive full-size SUV, costing at least $3,500 less than the competition. The Armada’s rivals’ prices have also increased since The Car Connection last reported on the most affordable big SUVs.

The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe LS costs $56,095, and the 2023 Ford Expedition XL STX now costs $57,020. The newest full-size SUV, the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia SR5, costs $59,795 but comes standard with a twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrain.

Powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 making 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, the eight-seat Armada carries over with a 7-speed automatic driving the rear wheels or available four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000. The throwback powertrain and endangered V-8 help the Armada tow up to 8,500 pounds.

Standard safety features on the Armada S include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Convenience features include cloth seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, and 18-inch wheels.

The 2023 SV costs $2,200 more than the 2022 Armada SV. Now priced at $57,045, it adds synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a trailer brake controller.

The $60,495 SL costs $1,800 more than last year. Versus the SV it upgrades to 20-inch wheels, leather seats, a power tailgate, a power sunroof, and a surround-view camera system. The Midnight Edition builds off the SL but adds blacked-out trim elements on the grille and lower bumper, as well as on the power folding side mirrors. It’s $62,445.

The top-grade Platinum has the smallest increase of $1,570, and now costs $68,815. It has the largest wheels at 22 inches. As well-equipped as the Infiniti QX80, it has quilted leather, cooled front seats, heated outboard rear seats, wood-like trim, an in-car entertainment system with twin 8.0 monitors in the front seatbacks, and automatic emergency rear braking.

The 2023 Armada is on sale now.

