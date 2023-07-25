Ford is looking to keep the Ford Bronco Sport lineup fresh.

On Tuesday, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport lineup made its debut with the addition of a Free Wheeling special edition. A new Black Appearance Package joins the lineup as an option as well, and Ford is taking orders for the new model year starting today.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition

Return of the Free Wheeling package

The Free Wheeling special edition starts life as a Bronco Sport Big Bend model, but stands out with reflective red, orange, yellow, and silver graphics adorning the body sides, tailgate, and hood. These will be hard to miss.

The standard 17-inch aluminum wheels from the Big Bend model are painted black with red accents here. The Bronco badges have a two-tone color scheme, and the grille is painted silver. A new silver insert has been fitted in the lower grille. The roof is painted black to complete the look.

The graphics are inspired by the Free Wheeling package on the F-100, F-150, Bronco, Econoline, and other vehicles in the 1970s.

In the cabin, the Free Wheeling trim adds sunset-colored seat inserts to brighten up the black and gray space with matching red, orange, and yellow seat stitching. The trim on the doors and dash is painted Race Red.

Ford said the Bronco Sport Free Wheeling is a limited-run model that costs $35,325 including destination. The company wouldn’t comment on how many will be made.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Black Appearance Package 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Black Appearance Package 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Black Appearance Package

Addition of a Black Appearance Package

For Bronco Sport buyers who want a more sinister and under-the-radar look, Ford has a new blackout package. Dubbed the Black Appearance Package, it darkens the Bronco Sport’s look front to back, top to bottom.

The package includes a black grille, dark two-tone Bronco Sport badges, matte-black 17-inch wheels, and a matte-black hood graphic. The roof gets painted black to match the blacked-out trim and smoked Ford badges.

Inside, Bronco Sports with the Black Appearance Package swap in charcoal and leather-trimmed seats to match a black bucking Bronco on the steering wheel cover.

Like the Free Wheeling package, the Black Appearance Package will only be available on the Big Bend model and Ford said it will cost $1,750.

The Big Bend model is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-3 with 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic handles shifting duties and all-wheel drive is standard. The Badlands’ available locking rear differential isn’t on the options list, and neither is its advanced, off-road-oriented twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system.

