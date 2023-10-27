Subaru’s BRZ hasn’t escaped the current wave of inflation, with prices for the 2024 model year rising sharply.

The base BRZ Premium grade is now priced from $31,315, including a $1,120 destination charge, or $1,700 higher than 2023’s pricing, which itself was up $660 on pricing for 2022, when the BRZ was redesigned.

Helping to justify the price hike is the addition of standard adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings.

Additional standard features for the Premium grade include a Torsen limited-slip differential, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster, and a stability control system with a Track mode. Part of the digital gauge cluster includes a customizable meter that can display amps, coolant temperature, or lateral g forces. When the Track mode is selected, the tachometer switches from a conventional circular design to a linear graph.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

New for 2024 is the addition of the BRZ tS grade, which is slated to reach dealerships early next year. Unveiled in July, the tS, the name signifying the model as “tuned by STI,” features mild performance tweaks including upgraded suspension with Hitachi dampers, Brembo brakes, and 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, as well as some exterior accents. The BRZ tS is the range-topping grade and is priced from $36,465, including destination.

The BRZ Limited serves as the middle of the range, and it’s priced from $33,815. This grade adds some luxury items over the base model, including Ultrasuede trim with red leather accents, an enhanced sound system, heated side mirrors, and additional driver-assist features. Unlike the Premium and tS, which come exclusively with 6-speed manual transmissions, the Limited can be fitted with a 6-speed automatic for an additional $950.

All 2024 BRZ grades come with a 2.4-liter flat-4 engine rated at 228 hp. The 0-60 mph time is about six seconds with the manual and seven seconds with the automatic.

