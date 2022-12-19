Everrati is quickly growing its EV conversion portfolio into one of the most diverse in the business.

The 964-generation Porsche 911, Ford GT40 (replica only, thankfully), and the original Land Rover are among the vehicles eligible to be converted by Everrati to run on batteries, and now the company has also added Land Rover’s original Defender and Range Rover (often referred to the Range Rover Classic) to the list.

Everrati hasn’t provided powertrain information, but the company has confirmed pricing. The Defender conversion starts at 185,000 British pounds (approximately $225,165) and the Range Rover conversion starts at 230,000 British pounds (approximately $280,000). In both cases the price doesn’t include taxes and the cost of the donor vehicle.

Both prices are definitely steep, but Everrati’s conversions go far beyond just a powertrain swap. Like all of its EV conversions, Everrati’s process for the Defender and Range Rover starts off with a full inspection and restoration of the donor vehicle. This extends to the cabin where high-quality materials such as Bridge of Weir leather can be added, depending on the buyer’s specification.

Everrati then installs an in-house-developed electric powertrain, with a design specifically suited to the vehicle to best maintain the original driving experience. This primarily comes down to the positioning of components to maintain a weight distribution similar to the original.

Business has been booming for Everrati. The wait time for some conversions has stretched to a year, Everrati said in September.

Everrati has also started to license its technologies to other firms. The company in July announced a new division that provides consultation and solutions for commercial clients looking to develop EV conversions.

