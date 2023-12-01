Stellantis has filed a trademark application in the U.S. for the name Halcyon, likely for use on an upcoming concept car.

The application, which was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Oct. 25, covers use of the name on “motor vehicles, namely concept motor vehicles.” Automakers often trademark names just in case they want to use them on future production cars, but the specific reference to concept vehicles is noteworthy.

Stellantis STLA Medium platform

It’s unclear what Stellantis concept might get the Halcyon name, but the name itself implies something retro. Merriam-Webster defines halcyon as and adjective for “an idyllic time in the past that is remembered as better than today.”

It’s also likely that the Halcyon concept will be electric, in keeping with Stellantis’ current EV push. Stellantis is late to the EV game—particularly in the U.S. where predecessor company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) resisted electrification—but the company hopes to catch up fast. It currently targets 50% U.S. EV sales by 2030 and 100% EV sales in Europe by the same date.

Stellantis STLA Medium platform

If it is electric, the new concept could use one of four highly modular platforms—STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame—announced by Stellantis in 2021. The STLA Medium platform will be the first to enter production, debuting this year under the redesigned Peugeot 3008 compact crossover.

The first of this new wave of EVs for the U.S. will include the Ram 1500 REV pickup truck and a muscle car based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept—both due in 2024—as well as the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S SUVs. An electric crossover for Chrysler is scheduled to launch in 2025, although the brand indicated earlier this year that this model was getting a complete rethink.

Related Articles