Something large is about to enter Lexus showrooms.

On Tuesday, Lexus teased the TX three-row crossover SUV and confirmed it as “coming soon.”

The automaker provided no other information about the TX.

In 2021, Lexus announced a new three-row crossover SUV would join the lineup and be built in Princeton, Indiana. That crossover SUV will be the TX, which will join the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, upon which it’s based, on the production line in Princeton.

The TX will be a reskinned Grand Highlander, which itself is a long-wheelbase version of the three-row Toyota Highlander. Expect three full rows of seats, available second-row captain’s chairs, and a leather-lined interior. A digital gauge cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system will dominate the dashboard, though it’s unclear if the touchscreen will be a 12.3- or 14.0-inch display.

Based on the stretched version of Toyota’s TNGA-K front-wheel-drive platform, the TX will likely have the option of front- or all-wheel drive. It’s expected powertrain options will mimic those of the Grand Highlander, meaning the choice of a 2.4-liter turbo-4, a hybrid 2.5-liter inline-4, or a hybrid with 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. A plug-in hybrid model is expected to join the lineup at some point as well.

Buyers hoping for a design as wild as the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept from the 2018 Detroit auto show are likely to be underwhelmed. That flagship concept’s wild lighting elements and roofline are nowhere to be seen in the teaser image. The TX appears to drape Lexus-specific sheetmetal and trim over the Grand Highlander’s hard points as shown by the D-pillar design, taillights, and rear doors.

Expect the Lexus TX to be revealed in June and arrive in dealerships later this year.

