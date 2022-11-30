Despite being a European brand, Polestar doesn’t build any vehicles in Europe.

That may change when the Swedish electric performance brand launches the Polestar 7 around 2027.

The information was revealed by Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published last week.

“For us, what is important is to come to Europe at some point in time, and that could be around the time we start making the Polestar 7,” he said.

Polestar plans to launch at least one new or redesigned model every year. The recently revealed 2024 Polestar 3 mid-size SUV launches in 2023. It will be followed in 2024 by a Polestar 4 compact crossover with coupe-like styling. A Polestar 5 sedan will follow in 2025 and the recently confirmed Polestar 6 sports car the year after that. The Polestar 7 should then arrive in 2027.

Ingenlath didn’t provide any details on the Polestar 7. He also didn’t say where in Europe it would be built. He said that decision would be made by fellow Geely brand Volvo, who operates European plants in Belgium and Sweden. It will also open a plant dedicated to EVs in Slovakia in 2026. As with other Polestar vehicles, the Polestar 7 will share a plant with Volvo or Geely.

The former Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe was built at a plant in China. The current Polestar 2 compact hatch is also built in China. The Polestar 3 is due to start production in China next year, and in the U.S. starting in mid-2024. The Polestar 4, Polestar 5, and Polestar 6 are all confirmed for production in China.

