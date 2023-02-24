Following the appearance of camouflaged prototypes and a handful of photos on the website of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the 2024 Ford Edge for China has been fully revealed.

The current U.S. edition of the Edge has been on sale since the 2015 model year. This version for the Chinese market may not be destined for the U.S.

Shown in long-wheelbase Edge L form, this version of the crossover looks very different from its predecessor. It adopts the creased design language from the 2023 Ford Mondeo mid-size sedan that replaced the Fusion in China last year. The taller, flatter body sides and blunt front fascia mark a big change from the more rounded surfaces of the current Edge.

2024 Ford Edge L (China spec)

The Edge L is a successor to the Edge Plus, a three-row model that was never sold in the U.S. At 196.9 inches long, 77.2 inches wide, and 69.8 inches tall, the Edge L is actually close in size to the current U.S.-market Ford Explorer, although its 116.1-inch wheelbase is about three inches shorter.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine producing 249 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque, or a hybrid powertrain that bumps output to 271 hp and 300 lb-ft. Both powertrains are expected to be offered with all-wheel drive.

2024 Ford Edge L (China spec)

The interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive 27.0-inch touchscreen placed alongside each other to create the impression of one large screen. A head-up display, Bang & Olufsen audio system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic roof will be offered as well, along with up to 20 driver aids.

The Ford Edge L is expected to go on sale in China this spring, likely making it a 2024 model. This is likely independent of any plans Ford might have to update the Edge for the U.S., though. Keep in mind that the automaker unveiled a China-spec Explorer in 2022 that is different from the version U.S. buyers get.

In the U.S., the 2023 Ford Edge continues with only minor changes, including a new ST Interior Appearance Package.

