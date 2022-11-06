Wisconsin hot rod builders Ringbrothers brought four new builds to the 2022 SEMA show, including this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

Dubbed Bully, the Blazer boasts 1,200 hp courtesy of a GM-sourced LS3 6.8-liter V-8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.

Ringbrothers Bully 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

To cope with the steroidal power while preserving off-road capability, Ringbrothers went with a custom chassis with triangulated four-link suspension damped by two Fox Racing coilovers per wheel. The Blazer rides on Cooper Discoverer STT Pro tires, while stopping power is provided by 15-inch front and 14-inch rear rotors clamped by 6-piston Baer calipers.

The exterior preserves most of the factory styling, but with some subtle updates. Carbon-fiber fender flares make room for the massive tires, and the hood is made from the lightweight material as well. The Blazer is painted in a shade called Bashful Blue.

Ringbrothers Bully 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

The interior was based on a “floating” theme, with a dashboard composed of three individual pods and seats upholstered in a way that makes them look a bit like lawn chairs. The dashboard and shifter knobs are one-off pieces, as is the carbon-fiber steering wheel. A winch and Jerry can take most of the cargo area.

The Bully Blazer is one of four vehicles Ringbrothers brought to the 2022 SEMA show. The others include Patriarc, a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Strode, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with a carbon-fiber wide-body, and Enyo, a radically reimagined 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck.

