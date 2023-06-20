If you’ve been considering a Jeep plug-in hybrid, soon you might not have any other options—depending on where you are.

Jeep parent Stellantis has stopped stocking non-hybrid models in the 14 California emissions states, Automotive News reported Friday. Dealerships in those states can now only get non-hybrid models ordered by customers, according to the report.

Although emissions rules in the 14 states don’t require Stellantis to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles until 2026, it began allocating only Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid models about two months ago, the report said. At the same time, dealerships in other states reportedly can no longer get plug-in hybrids without a customer order.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

Stellantis adopted this skewed allocation strategy because it is not part of the 2020 agreement that the California Air Resources Board (CARB)—the powerful regulatory agency that sets the state’s emissions standards—and five automakers that applies to model-year 2021-2026 vehicles. The automaker reportedly told dealers in April that CARB and aligned states were enforcing tougher emissions rules retroactive to the 2021 model year, separately from the 2026 rules.

Stellantis predecessor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) did not join the agreement, which was signed by Ford, BMW, Honda, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Instead it sided with the Trump Administration in a bid to strip California of its emissions-regulation authority. When Stellantis was formed in 2021 from the merger of FCA and PSA, it tried to join the agreement but was told new members were not being accepted, according to Automotive News.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition

The Jeep 4xe models have proven popular. The Wrangler 4xe has been the bestseller among plug-in hybrids, and it recently got a price cut as part of a 2024-model-year update of the Wrangler lineup. Jeep’s other plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is quite different, although like the Wrangler it channels the system’s electric motor torque toward off-road capability.

Even with these models in its U.S. lineup, Stellantis paid a record fuel economy fine, although that was for previous years under different leadership. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has hinted that the range-extended Ram truck that’s on the way will help the company outrun regulations.

