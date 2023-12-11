The final Chrysler 300C performance sedan rolled off the production line at the 300’s plant in Brampton, Canada, last week, marking the end of a nameplate that dates back to 1957.

Chrysler introduced the 300 nameplate in 1955 and the 300C joined the lineup in 1957 as a performance option, complete with a 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 375 hp, an impressive figure at the time. The 300C returned in the 2000s with the rebirth of the 300, and has consistently offered fans a V-8 under the hood.

The current 300C returned for the 2023 model year after a two-year hiatus, and this time there won’t be a return for the nameplate, at least in its current V-8 form.

The 2023 model year is the last for the modern 300. The 300C is now out of production and the regular 300 will also cease production no later than Dec. 31, Chrysler has confirmed.

2023 Chrysler 300C

Rumors point to the 300 returning at some point as an electric vehicle, and a new 300C could form part of the lineup. Helping to solidify the rumors is Chrysler parent company Stellantis’ plan to upgrade the Brampton plant next year to prepare it for EV production.

The final 300C features a Velvet Red paint finish, and like all 2023 300Cs, of which just 2,200 were built, it is powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 generating a peak 385 hp. Chrysler quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds. Other performance upgrades include 4-piston Brembo brakes, a 3.09 limited-slip differential, and active dampers.

With the limited production, build slots for the 2023 300C were snapped up just 12 hours after the start of the reservation process a year ago. Pricing was set at $55,000.

The final cars can be identified by their black chrome accents, tri-color 300C badging, and model-specific 20-inch forged aluminum wheels. The color palette was also limited to Bright White, Gloss Black, and the Velvet Red shown here.

