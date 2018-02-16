Black History Month
African American History Month Website
The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society. [AfricanAmericanHistoryMonth.gov]
Building Black History
Read about the Library of Congress's partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture to bring a newly-found treasure of African-American history to light. Plus: finding exploring family histories, celebrating Frederick Douglass' birthday, hearing the voices of slavery online, and more. [Building Black History PDF]
A People's Journey, A Nation's Story
Take a digital visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. Explore collections, exhibits, stories, blogs, Many Lenses, initiatives and more. [NMAAHC.SI.EDU]
February is Black History Month
The African American experience is as old and rich as America itself. But much of this history is only known to a few, or even overlooked entirely. Many of the pitched battles for equality are woven into the fabric of our small cities and towns but are not known to the rest of the country. Join us as we uncover the heroes of the movement and share their stories that made it all possible. You will hear from those who risked it all, their struggles and their triumphs as they fought for justice. These stories are dedicated to the spirit of the Black community and its Hidden History.