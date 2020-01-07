Hidden History: June Bacon-Bercey, a pioneer for women in Meteorology

Black History Month

by: Lisa Teachman

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – June Bacon-Bercy had a dream that became a legacy – all stirred up by the Kansas wind.

Bacon-Bercy paved an uncharted path for women of color in meteorology when she became the first African American woman to work as an on-air meteorologist.

“She always loved the atmosphere. We grew up with weather balloons,” said her daughter, Dail St. Claire.

Bacon-Bercy grew up in Wichita and graduated from Friends University. She earned her master’s degree at UCLA, and then moved to Buffalo, N.Y. to become an on-air reporter for a television news station. She worked as a journalist, but when the weather forecaster at her station was arrested for robbing a bank, Bacon-Bercy agreed to take the meteorologist job.

“From her perspective, she had the skills and the clear path from an intellectual curiosity to pursue a path that had not been paved before,” St. Claire said.

Bacon-Bercy would go on to become the first woman and African American to be awarded the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval for Excellence in Television Weathercasting. Her career included working at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and the Nation Weather Service – all at a time when men greatly outweiged women in scientific fields.

“She faced I think more issues with her gender than race,” St. Claire said. “My mom was always about definitions. When she was called a weather girl she would smile and say how proud she was to be a meteorologist, or something in the context that would incorporate exactly who she was, utilizing the word meteorologist.”

Bacon-Bercy focused on advancing the science of meteorology, particularly with women. That’s what drew her to a network game show, winning $64,000. She used that money to advance her vision of starting a scholarship for women in meteorology.

Bacon-Bercy died in the summer of 2019 at the age of 85. Her family is working to restore the scholarship she started to encourage meteorological careers for women.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar

African American History Month Website
The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society. [AfricanAmericanHistoryMonth.gov]

Building Black History
Read about the Library of Congress's partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture to bring a newly-found treasure of African-American history to light. Plus: finding exploring family histories, celebrating Frederick Douglass' birthday, hearing the voices of slavery online, and more. [Building Black History PDF]

A People's Journey, A Nation's Story
Take a digital visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. Explore collections, exhibits, stories, blogs, Many Lenses, initiatives and more.  [NMAAHC.SI.EDU]

February is Black History Month

The African American experience is as old and rich as America itself.  But much of this history is only known to a few, or even overlooked entirely.  Many of the pitched battles for equality are woven into the fabric of our small cities and towns but are not known to the rest of the country.  Join us as we uncover the heroes of the movement and share their stories that made it all possible.  You will hear from those who risked it all, their struggles and their triumphs as they fought for justice.  These stories are dedicated to the spirit of the Black community and its Hidden History.