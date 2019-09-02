Skip to content
Border Report Tour
Building a border wall in South Texas
Art installation turns part of border fence into playground
New Mexico company chosen to build 11 miles of border wall
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
News Highlights
Email threat made to Lubbock news outlet, police report says
LPD identifies body found in Northeast Lubbock
$250 million ranch of billionaire T. Boone Pickens for sale by Lubbock realtor
ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting
Point-by-point highlights of the facts — shooting incident in Odessa
Details released in fatal tow truck crash, victim identified
More News Highlights
