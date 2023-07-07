TIJUANA (Border Report) — The work to repair one of Tijuana’s biggest water lines began on Monday and was supposed to end within 48 hours, but many residents are claiming they are still without water as they head into the weekend.

The State Commission for Public Services in Tijuana (CESPT) had previously announced there would be an interruption in service to more than half of the neighborhoods in Tijuana and Rosarito to the south.

“We’ve had problems with the lack of water,” resident Mario Chacón said in Spanish. “They actually cut service in our area last Saturday and we continue with this lack of a supply problem.”

Other residents stated their frustration with what they call “a persistent problem.”

“It makes me very angry that they’re never punctual when restoring service,” said Romina Gutierrez. “When you complain about a problem they created they just ignore you.”

On Thursday, CESPT reported service had been restored to 95 percent of its customers.

The agency says several malfunctions during the installation of new sections of piping have taken place preventing some neighborhoods from having water restored.

It is sending water tankers to help residents in areas where there is no service.

A spokesperson for the agency says they hope to have everyone back online by Saturday.