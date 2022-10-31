EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Carrying a giant U.S. flag, dozens of Venezuelan migrants crossed the Rio Grande onto U.S. soil and demanded to be allowed in.

Since Oct. 12, Venezuelans have been subject to expulsions under Title 42 — a health order that allows border authorities to remove migrants without allowing them to request asylum — and many have been camping out next to the river, pleading with U.S. officials to let them like the thousands who had been let in just weeks prior.

On Monday, a large group of migrants marched on Bernardo Borzagaray Boulevard toward the border, shouting, “We want to go in.”

They carried a gigantic U.S. flag that read, “We, the migrants, built America.”

As dozens of migrants — including some carrying young children — walked across ankle-deep waters in the river, dozens of U.S. Border Patrol agents responded, including some in tactical gear.

Some Venezuelan migrants told and KTSM/Border Report crew in Juarez that some Central-American migrants threw rocks at the border agents, prompting them to fire rubber bullets.

Video circulating on social media shows dozens of agents pushing the crowd back across the river and firing rubber bullets at some of the migrants, including a man carrying a giant Venezuelan flag.

KTSM reached out to Border Patrol officials, who said they were working on a statement.

Venezuelan migrants are seen on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Early last week, Juarez officials told Venezuelan migrants they could no longer sleep on the streets near the Paso del Norte International Bridge and offered to bus them to shelters, but some of the migrants said they were afraid they would be taken into custody and repatriated.

Instead, the migrants began setting up their tents along the levee last Tuesday night.

The camp is located directly across from the U.S. Border Patrol’s West Bridge temporary migrant processing facility in El Paso, Texas.

Under the Oct. 12 policy, the Biden administration recently agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelans at U.S. airports if they apply for asylum online with financial sponsors, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion. Mexico has said it will take back Venezuelans who cross the border into the U.S. and are expelled under Title 42 authority.

