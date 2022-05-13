McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A 28-year-old former U.S. Border Patrol agent has pleaded guilty to striking a Honduran teenager migrant who was in his care at a South Texas processing facility, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced Friday.

Gregson Martinez, of Brownsville, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in McAllen, Texas, to acting under color of law and utilizing unreasonable force by striking a 17-year-old unaccompanied Honduran citizen.

Martinez struck the teen on July 21, 2021, while questioning him at the Donna Processing Center operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Donna, Texas. The teen had been apprehended near Hidalgo, Texas, and was brought to the processing center where Martinez worked as a Border Patrol processing coordinator, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Martinez was fired from U.S. Border Patrol on Aug. 2, 2021.

He faces up to a year in federal prison and a possible $100,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 24 in McAllen.