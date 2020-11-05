COVID-19 hospitalizations up by 33% in Baja California

Relatives of COVID-19 patients wait for their turn to make video-calls with them at the IMSS Hospital General #20, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on July 2, 2020. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The hospitalization rate in hospitals throughout Baja California continues to rise. As of Tuesday, 33 percent of all patients were being treated for COVID-19.

The state’s Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, said the rate of virus-patient admissions is up 10 percent from just 30 days ago.

Pérez Rico also stated the elevated number means hospitals have to stop admitting and treating others who are coming in for cancer treatments and other procedures.

“We were in the process of reconversion but that process can’t proceed anymore, we don’t have time, the second wave is coming, and we have to prepare for what’s ahead during the winter season,” he said. “We are preparing supplies for the public’s protection. We would rather not have patients in our hospitals, but we have to be ready.”

One option being considered, is to split up facilities where patients requiring non-covid care can receive medical attention.

Alonso Pérez Rico is Baja California’s Secretary of Health. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

Pérez Rico is also suggesting people seek help at private medical facilities if they can afford it.

“The hospitals in April and May were at 80 percent occupancy, but right now we seem to be getting more admissions than discharges.”

According to Pérez Rico, there are currently 93 patients on ventilators throughout the state while active COVID-19 cases are 429.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 22,000 coronavirus cases have been documented in Tijuana, along with 1861 deaths.

