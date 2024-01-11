EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A 45-year-old Arizona man has been booked on nine felony charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, after being arrested for allegedly selling a dead man’s sports utility vehicle.

According to the Yavapai County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office, investigators found probable cause that Michael Macinnis sold a stolen 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe taken from a Cordes Lakes residence he occupied without permission after the homeowner died last year.

Macinnis allegedly forged documents to make it appear he was the estate’s representative before selling the SUV to a Flagstaff resident, the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued on Thursday.

As deputies tried to take him into custody on Jan. 3, Macinnis allegedly resisted arrest, slamming a metal door on a deputy’s wrist. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies subdued the suspect and were taking him to jail when they noticed he was becoming increasingly incoherent and drowsy.

The deputies learned Macinnis had swallowed up to 40 fentanyl pills before his arrest, but then had tried to purge his stomach of the drugs. County jail medical staff administered Narcan – also known as naloxone, a medication to counter drug overdoses – and called an ambulance to take Macinnis to a hospital. The suspect survived the event.

Yavapai County is north of Phoenix. Cordes Lakes is a community along Interstate 17.