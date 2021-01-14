Freshman Republican from West Texas named to House Committee on Appropriations

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and other Representatives-elect arrive at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House of Representatives are attending orientation at the U.S. Capitol today following the 2020 elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Tony Gonzales vows to push for increased resources for congressional district that includes Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A freshman congressman from West Texas has been nominated to the powerful House Committee on Appropriations.

That committee oversees nearly all federal government spending activity.

“This committee assignment is a huge win for our district as it will allow me to advocate for increased investments and to ensure our community’s needs are prioritized,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district includes Far East El Paso. “I look forward to working with my fellow Texan, Ranking Member (Kay) Granger (R-Texas) to fight for conservative values and Texas priorities.”

The House Republican Conference gets to fill the party’s share of available positions on committees. The full House of Representatives then votes on Republican and Democratic recommendations.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas

“Congressman Gonzales came to Washington to work hard, and I’m excited for the fresh perspective he will bring to the Appropriations Committee,” Granger said in a statement. “I look forward to him joining me in delivering real results to the people of Texas.”

Gonzales replaced retiring fellow Republican Will Hurd as the District 23 congressional representative in Texas. He defeated Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones in the Nov. 3 general election.

Repubican Conference Secretary U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina, said Gonzales is quickly establishing himself as a leader and praised him as “a strong voice for common sense” and a hard-working advocate for his district.

Thirty Democrats and 23 Republicans served in the House Appropriations Committee in the 116th Congress.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.