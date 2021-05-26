Indicted: Laredo Border Patrol agent charged with trafficking undocumented immigrants

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A veteran U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Laredo Sector has been indicted on charges of human trafficking of undocumented migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The unnamed Border Patrol agent stationed in South Texas “is currently on indefinite suspension,” according to a statement issued by CBP.

A grand jury on May 21 indicted the agent on felony charges “related to transporting undocumented individuals for private gain,” the statement said.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and expects officers and agents to adhere to the oath they take to uphold and enforce the laws of this country. CBP will continue to support the criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, on or off duty,” CBP said.

The agent has been with Border Patrol since 2008 and the case has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.

Sixty-five undocumented migrants were found in one stash house in Laredo, Texas, on May 4, 2021. Dozens others were found in nearby buildings, CBP officials said. (Courtesy Photo)

Laredo, Texas, across from the northern Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, is the site of many stash houses. Border Patrol agents almost daily report shutting down these operations where undocumented migrants are held as they are transported illegally into the United States. This includes 180 migrants found in three stash houses just a few hours apart on May 4, including 65 found in one location with no personal protective equipment despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CBP reported.

“All of the people rescued from these stash houses were being held against their will. Human smuggling/trafficking are dangerous situations. Please help others by reporting suspicious situations you see; you just might save a life,” Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum said.