JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The City of Juarez is promoting a phone app to inform visitors of things to do during their stay here.

The BorderX digital tool went online late last year and on Tuesday, Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar and various chambers of commerce signed a memorandum of understanding to promote its use. Business owners pledged to place the app’s QR code in hotels, restaurants and stores and the city committed a $90,000 (1.5 million pesos) sponsorship.

Juarez businesses catering to visitors are placing stands with the QR code for the BorderX app on their counters. (courtesy City of Juarez)

The app characterized by a red X – representative of the giant sculpture in North Juarez that can be seen from Interstate 10 in El Paso – has a daily calendar of events, news of upcoming concerts and games, and links to individual business websites.

“It is good that our residents and tourists can be informed about events taking place in our city and learn where restaurants, bars and entertainment centers are located,” the mayor said during the signing.

City officials said 25,000 people have downloaded the app so far. More information about the BorderX app can be found here.