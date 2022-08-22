The city of Juarez announced it will be restoring the Juan Gabriel mural on the side of the Moran hotel building.

City officials hope weeklong festivities to honor local music legend will help restore 'sense of normalcy'

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The City of Juarez plans to restore a gigantic mural in its Downtown bearing the likeness of legendary singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel.

The touch-up coincides with weeklong activities honoring the musical icon on the sixth anniversary of his death.

“It should be a matter of pride, something to celebrate. This brings value added to our city, helping us move on from the perception of danger associated with our city,” Rogelio Ramos, president of the Juarez Chamber of Commerce, said in a news conference.

A violent spree earlier this month rocked Juarez, as a prison fight between two gangs spilled outside the walls, resulting in 11 fatalities and several businesses and vehicles torched. City officials are hoping a peaceful, merry Juan Gabriel festival will help restore normalcy to Juarez.

Juarez on Sunday held a street fest in its Downtown as part of weeklong events to honor the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel. (City of Juarez photo)

The city has hired artist Arturo Damasco, who painted the original mural on the side of the eight-story Moran hotel building, to refurbish his work of art.

The artist plans to apply a new coat of paint and sealer; the background around the face of the artist also might be altered, city officials said.

The festivities got started on Sunday with a parade and a street concert in Downtown.