House Judiciary Committee visits the Southern Border

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The House Judiciary Committee visited the Southern Border this week.

Republicans have been warning the Biden administration about what they say is a growing crisis at the border.

Republicans have blamed a number of Biden immigration policies for the surge, including the halt to construction of the border wall, the limiting of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest priorities.

The committee is scheduled to recap their two-day visit to McAllen, Texas during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced Wednesday will lead a Congressional delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Scalise will lead a delegation of 10 members on Thursday, according to his office.

The delegation will meet with Border Patrol Agents and participates in an evening ride-along tour with the National Border Patrol Council.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babi lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Senator Cornyn echoed that sentiment at a press conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

