Man accused of forcing 14-year-old girl into prostitution out of Dallas hotel

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 14-year-old girl told federal agents she was forced into prostitution when they found her in a hotel room as her alleged captor was being arrested outside.

The teen said she was ordered to engage in commercial sex, earn $1,000 a day and turn it all over to him, adding that he physically assaulted her on several occasions and deprived her of food and shelter, according a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.

Agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations and the North Texas Trafficking Task Force arrested the 33-year-old Dallas man as he left the hotel off of the LBJ Freeway in Dallas. He was charged with one count of child sex trafficking and faces a potential life sentence.

Court documents indicate that the unidentified Dallas man allegedly trafficked at least two women, including the 14-year-old girl, out of the hotel, according to the ICE release.

Investigators said they reviewed online advertisements, which the man allegedly posted, and which featured pictures of the victim and the sexual services being offered, the release said.

“Child sex trafficking is one of the most vile crimes we see in north Texas. This defendant allegedly used and abused a middle-school-aged child for monetary gain,” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said in a statement. “We are thankful that the North Texas Trafficking Task Force was able to not only apprehend the perpetrator, but also recover the victim and get her to safety.”

Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Colleyville Police Department, and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

To report a crime, call 866-347-2423 (TTY for hearing impaired: 802-872-6196) or visit the ICE Tip Line.