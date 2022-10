Person getting vaccinated at the Mexican Consulate in San Diego. (Courtesy: Mexican Consulate San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego opened its doors on Wednesday to anyone who wanted or needed a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccination.

Its courtyard was turned into a makeshift clinic for the event.

Working in conjunction with San Diego County Health and Human Services, the consulate provided vaccines free of charge to more than 60 people.

No appointments were needed and legal or resident status was not required.

The consulate plans on doing this again in the coming weeks.