Mexico in brief: Body parts strewn about highway in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police early on Wednesday located a severed human head on a street in the Papalote neighborhood in the city’s southeast side. A few hours later, they picked up body parts – presumably the same individual – strewn along a main road.

A KTSM video shows a police forensic team picking up the body parts from vacant lots, behind old tires and along the side of Independencia Boulevard and placing them all inside a large black plastic bag.

Juarez Police Chief Cesar Omar Muñoz attributed the dismemberment to an organized criminal gang trying to intimidate rivals.

“I see this as a message from criminal groups. This is a show of strength on the part of one or another gang. We are investigating along with the state police as to who is doing this so we can make arrests,” Muñoz said.

Juarez has recorded 1,170 homicides so far in 2021, including 111 in October. The state of Chihuahua leads Mexico in the number of homicides labeled as “atrocities,” with at least 650 victims of mass shootings, dismemberment, burning and torture-slayings.