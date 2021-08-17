Migrant breaks leg after fall, spends three days by border wall

A Mexican immigration agent, left, talks to a Guatemalan man who broke his leg in a fall and spent three days by the U.S.-Mexico border wall waiting for help. (Courtesy Government of Mexico)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities have rescued a Guatemalan man who spent three days by the border wall west of Juarez after falling and breaking his leg.

The 50-year-old male told authorities he was unable to ambulate toward a nearby highway to seek help, and that he ran out of food and water 24 hours prior to his rescue.

Chihuahua state police on Monday morning received a telephone tip about an injured person near marker 340 of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and immediately notified the National Immigration Institute (INM). The federal agency started a search but was unable to locate the migrant until 90 minutes later.

Agents from Beta Group, the INM’s field patrol unit, administered first aid to the Guatemalan man, gave him water and fed him, the federal agency said in a news release.

The man had a fractured left ankle and was taken to a clinic in West Juarez for treatment. The agency did not say if it took the migrant to a shelter afterward or placed him in deportation proceedings.

The area in West Juarez between the Anapra neighborhood opposite Sunland Park, N.M., and the Santa Teresa port of entry in the past year has become a hot spot in the region for unauthorized migration into the United States.

Emergency services officials in Sunland Park say the migrant surge has forced them to deal with at least one injured migrant per day on the U.S. side of the border. Some have died from injuries or dehydration.