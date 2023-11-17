SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A man died after taking part in what migrant advocates are calling a “stampede” into the United States along the Tijuana River channel early Wednesday morning.

A video recorded by a member of Mexico’s National Institute of Migration shows dozens of migrants running in knee-deep water into the U.S.

The victim’s body was found about a half mile north of the border in California’s Tijuana River Valley.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agents who responded called for emergency services but the migrant died shortly after their arrival.

According to Mexican officials, the victim was 36 years old and was originally from the Western African country of Guinea.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the cause of death.

The other migrants who took part in the incursion along the Tijuana River were taken into custody.