SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Liz Mejica was one of the hundreds of migrants who, since the start of the year, lined up bright and early every day, ready for their CBP appointments at the Ped West pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Once on the U.S. side of the facility, they began their asylum cases with an interview and initial screening.

“They give you a COVID shot and then they ask you some questions,” Mejica said in Spanish, who had her appointment earlier this week.

But suddenly, she was asked to get up, gather her bags and return to Mexico.

Liz Mejica says she was sent back to Mexico after her asylum interview with U.S. Customs and Protection Officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“Without an explanation,” she said.

Mejica, who is from the Mexican state of Guerrero, is now at a migrant shelter in Tijuana afraid to go back home.

“I can’t return, if we go back we will be killed,” she said.

Many other asylum-seekers like her are “bouncing back” to Mexico after getting rejected at the border.

The interviews are conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who decide whether a migrant has a good case for asylum.

When contacted, CBP did not provide figures as to how many asylum-seekers have been rejected since appointments, via the CBP One application, began in January.

At the Agape shelter in Tijuana, there are a couple of dozen migrants who have returned after being turned away at the border following their initial asylum screenings, according to the shelter director.

One of them is Carolina Mendoza.

“I have to keep trying to get to the United States,” she in Spanish. “Some of my children are already north of the border and they need me.”

Mendoza also said she was given no reasons as to why she was being returned.

But according to Enrique Lucero, head of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office, it’s likely Mendoza had already been in the U.S.

“One reason migrants are being rejected is that they already lived in the United States or have tried getting in already,” he said. “Another reason is that migrants contradict themselves during the interview and their stories don’t match their paperwork.”

Lucero stated migrants must understand getting asylum is not that simple.

“It has to be a very evident case with supporting proof, it can’t just be, ‘Oh, I come from an area where the cartels control everything or I can’t get a job anywhere.’ It has to be a credible case where there is a real reason for persecution.”