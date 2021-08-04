More and more Brazilian migrants apprehended at the California border

Customs and Border Protection is reporting an unusually high number of Brazilian migrants being apprehended in the San Diego Sector.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The United States Border Patrol is reporting a higher-than-normal number of Brazilian nationals being apprehended within the San Diego Sector.

Since October of last year, the start of the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection fiscal year, agents have encountered 7,300 undocumented immigrants from Brazil.

During the last fiscal year, there were only 330, a more than 2,100 percent increase.

And according to the numbers, agents have apprehended more than 1,000 Brazilians every month since April.

The Border Patrol says that “due to language barriers and other factors, processing these large numbers of Brazilian nationals strains limited resources – increasing the number of agents removed from patrol duties and being reassigned to processing centers.”

CBP is reporting that for the current fiscal year, overall apprehensions exceed 100,000, “the highest number in over a decade.”

“Despite the challenges, our agents remain resolute protecting America while processing migrants in a humane and professional manner,” said USBP San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke.