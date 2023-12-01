SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda toured the San Ysidro Port of Entry from the Mexican side to witness thousands of cars headed into Mexico during Thursday’s evening commute.

In recent weeks, drivers have been complaining of longer-than-normal waits to get into Tijuana during the evening commute as they return home from a day of work, school or visits to the U.S. side.

The border crossing, like all others on the Mexico side, is now supervised and controlled by that country’s Department of Defense.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda (white jacket) and others tour southbound lanes at San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

The officer in charge of the crossing told the governor and Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero the delays are the result of a new modernization project at the port of entry.

The 22 traffic lanes are being equipped with new scanners that can detect illegal cargo as cars drive through.

Baja’s governor was told three more southbound lanes will open Dec. 15, bringing the total of available lanes to 18.