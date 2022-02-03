SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Cross Border Xpress, also known as CBX, just completed an expansion project doubling the size of its Customs and Border Protection inspection areas.

CBX is an airport terminal on the U.S. side of the border that allows travelers to get to the Tijuana airport via a bridge that spans the international border.

Passengers may return to the U.S. using the same facility, which opened in six years ago.

“Since opening CBX in 2015, it’s been our mission to change the way people travel by offering a faster, more efficient way to cross one of the busiest borders in the world,” said CBX CEO Jorge Goytortúa. “The latest enhancements will allow us to accommodate the increased passenger demand that we have seen over the past years and streamline operations to make the travel experience even better for our guests.”



New expansion of the CBX customs area has increased the number of inspection booths from eight to 16. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The CBP expansion includes an additional 6,945 square feet of space in the processing area within CBX.

Four double-stacked booths were added enabling up to 16 officers to process passengers during peak demand.

While the CBP expansion just ended, construction on the south side of the border, a new multi-level passenger processing facility is being built inside Tijuana’s airport.

“The first phase will open at the end of March or beginning of April, passengers from CBX that are crossing into Mexico will have a new immigration customs area as well as check in area,” Goytortúa said, adding that when complete, the new project will add 484,000 square feet to the airport in Tijuana, which is the fourth busiest in Mexico.

Rendering of what the new CBX passenger area will look like inside Tijuana’s airport to open by the end of the year. (Courtesy CBX)

“This will allow airlines to significantly expand international air service and expedite the travel experience,” he said.

During Thursday morning’s event, dignitaries from both sides of the border were on hand to cut the ribbon including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

“CBX is an economic engine for our region that connects San Diegans to Mexico, Latin America and other international destinations,” said Gloria. “As the only truly bi-national airport, CBX is an innovative and unique terminal that provides our bi-national community access to easier and more connected travel. This expansion proves that San Diego and Tijuana are world-class destinations and that together we are stronger.”