McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A Human Rights Watch report released Monday accuses Texas troopers and those involved with the state’s border law enforcement of endangering border communities through “overzealous and reckless” deadly car chases.

The 77-page report says dangerous chases by law enforcement involved in Texas’ border security initiative, Operation Lone Star, have led to crashes that killed to 74 people in 29 months ending in July.

The report accuses Operation Lone Star of instigating chases that could have been avoided and that led to the deaths of bystanders in border communities.

The findings indicate the monthly death rate is at least 45 percent higher than media and civil rights groups previously reported, and that injuries and property destruction are substantially worse.

“Public safety doesn’t require careening around Texas roadways or crashing into Texans’ cars and homes,” said Alison Parker, deputy U.S. director at Human Rights Watch. “Texas’ Operation Lone Star is maximizing chaos, fear, and human rights abuses against Texans and migrants, which might be a cynical way to win political points but is not a responsible way to run a government.”

The nonprofit organization Human Rights Watch investigates and reports on what it deems abuses worldwide. For this report, the group analyzed Texas Department of Public Safety data obtained through state records requests from March 2021, when Operation Lone Star began, through July.

Of the more than 5,200 total documented vehicle pursuits that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers engaged in across Texas’ 254 counties during that period, nearly 3,600 — or more than two-thirds — occurred in the 60 Operation Lone Star counties that include 13 percent of the state’s population. At least seven pursuits resulted in injuries to law enforcement officers, according to the report.

“Operation Lone Star puts undue pressure on law enforcement to chase cars, sometimes with very little basis, resulting in deaths of drivers, passengers, and even bystanders,” said Norma Herrera, a consultant to Human Rights Watch based in the South Texas town of Pharr. “Our review of the cases over 29 months identified at least seven bystanders killed in these car crashes, including a 7-year-old girl out to get ice cream with her grandmother.”

“Traffic violations like running stop signs can turn into dangerous pursuits,” the report found.

A vehicle chase in Kenedy County, which includes North Padre Island, exceeded 180 m.p.h., with the average maximum speed per documented chase at 91 m.p.h., according to the report.

There was particularly an uptick in car chases in South Texas, the report found.

Brooks County had 155 car chases during the 29-month period — that’s over a 1,000% increase from the six chases in the rural county the year before Operation Lone Star began, the report said. Maverick County, which includes Eagle Pass, had 166 chases — a 666% increase. Willacy County had 71 car chases during the 29-month period, a 153% increase, the report found.

El Paso, in West Texas, had 175 chases, a 65% increase, according to the data.

“When Texas state troopers are not initiating pursuits because of a traffic violation, they are often joining or taking over an active pursuit initiated by another agency, including local police and federal agencies like Border Patrol,” the report said.

Border Report asked Texas DPS officials for information on what rules DPS troopers must follow when engaging in a vehicular chase.

A spokesperson did not respond directly to the question, but referenced comments DPS Director Steve McCraw recently told the New York Times.

McCraw said the department relies on its troopers to decide when to start a pursuit and when to call it off, according to the New York Times.

McCraw also touted other methods that DPS troopers use to stop fleeing cars, including helicopter surveillance, laying “stop sticks” on the road, and GPS trackers.

The Human Rights Watch report, however, found the use of special maneuvers, like spike strips, also called “stop sticks,” or ramming a vehicle to force it to turn sideways and stop to be especially dangerous. Discharging rifles and handguns, and shooting at tires also puts communities and bystanders at risk, according to the report.

The report cited stop devices used in 594 vehicular pursuits during the 29-month period. And said the use of spike strips has increased 155 percent since Operation Lone Star began.

McCraw told the New York Times that chases are necessary. By not giving chase, he said, “all you’re doing is rewarding the Mexican cartels” in their smuggling efforts. He said he expected his troopers to pursue in a “judicious manner,” adding that they would be held accountable when they did not exercise appropriate caution.

The report cited that 81% of vehicle pursuits in Operation Lone Star counties were initiated because of traffic violations, and 97% were misdemeanors, like speeding.

“The reasons people are being pulled over are absolutely bogus and it is not contributing to our safety,” Amerika Garcia Grewal, Eagle Pass community member and member of Eagle Pass Border Coalition told Border Report on Monday. “Their actions are endangering communities.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Operation Lone Star has led to over 485,700 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 36,800 criminal arrests, with more than 33,400 felony charges reported.

During a Nov. 19 visit to Edinburg, Texas, where he met with troopers and members of the Texas Army National Guard, Abbott said, “May we remember the sacrifices these brave men and women in uniform make every day to ensure the safety and security of all Texans and Americans.”

The report suggests that the Biden administration should cut all ties and collaboration between Operation Lone Star and federal agents. Human Rights Watch also called on the president to end federal funding that state or local entities use to implement Operation Lone Star.

The organization also wants the Justice Department to investigate Operation Lone Star for civil rights violations and calls on Congress to increase federal funds for Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers so they can increase patrols along the Southwest border.

