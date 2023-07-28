SAN DIEGO — Slow border crossings at ports of entry between the U.S. and Mexico are costing businesses in San Diego and other border communities.

The slow border crossings are translating into $3.4 billion in losses each year for businesses just north of the border, according to Kenia Zamarripa of the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce.

Zamarripa stated in San Diego border communities alone, the losses total more than $2 billion per year.

“It’s the main inhibitor, that’s why we have to make it easier for people to cross the border with creative ideas that will give the community alternative options to cross, such as the trolley or ferry,” said Zamarripa.

She went on to say that both countries have to collaborate to find solutions.

“If we consider San Diego and Tijuana to be one region, we have to face the challenges and opportunities together to do it better.”

Zamarripa also said that in spite of the violence on the Mexico side of the border, there are still strong bonds and important economic exchanges between the U.S. and Mexico.

“The violence is one of the biggest challenges, but up until now, we’ve been able to implement resources to prevent it from hurting economic development or supply chains.”

Zamarripa did admit that larger shopping centers and malls in Tijuana are generating greater competition for similar business in San Diego.

“There has been a reconditioning among Tijuana residents as they now realize they can find many things here while considering time, gas and money spent,” Zamarripa said. “Many items are now more accessible for purchase here in Tijuana.”