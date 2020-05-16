Top stories: Applying for relief; Migrants get money; Concerns rise with coronavirus cases

A South Texas state senator who is on a state committee recommending how best to disburse federal coronavirus relief funds told Border Report on Friday that contrary to complaints by two Texas congressmen that the state is failing to give out CARES Act money, he says it is up to jurisdictions to take the time “to apply” correctly. State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, a Democrat who is vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance has been appointed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s task force, which will recommend how to give out $1.85 billion in federal CARES Act funds to smaller Texas jurisdictions, he told Border Report Friday from his offices in Edinburg, Texas. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.

Financial help for undocumented migrants in California, who have lost wages and other sources of income because of COVID-19, will begin to be distributed on Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged $75 million while another $50 million is being raised by private donations and contributions. Read Salvador Rivera’s report.

Three days before its public servants return to work and U.S.-run factories resume some activities, Juarez recorded its largest increase to date in COVID-19 fatalities. The death count Friday morning stood at 152, compared to 133 on Thursday, and the number of cases confirmed through PCR tests increased from 583 to 615, Chihuahua state health officials said. The number of confirmed cases in the state also reached the 1,000-mark. From Wednesday to Thursday, the number of fatalities in Juarez had increased only by five. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.