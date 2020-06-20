Top stories: ICE detainees have calls blocked; Hispanic leaders demand body cams

Advocacy groups are claiming detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center are not being allowed to call them because administrators have blocked certain outbound phone numbers.

Both the Otay Mesa Detention Resistance and Pueblo Sin Fronteras say CoreCivic, the private company that runs the facility, has blocked their numbers making it impossible for anyone from inside the facility to reach them.

Black and Latino leaders here observed Juneteenth with a show of solidarity against police brutality.

Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse on Friday to call for mandatory use of police body cameras, a community rights training course and the establishment of a citizens review board.